Lew C. Smith age 79 of Painted Post, NY. and Lamoka Lake, passed away March 16, 2019 at home with his family at his side.
He was born June 1, 1939 in Elkland, Pa. the son of Ernest and Emily Merrick Smith. He married Suzanne (Sue) Cashdollar on Aug. 5, 1985. Lew graduated from Elkland High School in 1957. He received a bachelor of science degree from Mansfield College in mathematics, and taught math for the Corning-Painted Post School District until his retirement in 1991. Lew was a life-long Yankees fan, and enjoyed playing, coaching and refereeing basketball.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne (Sue), step-children, Allyson K. (Daren) Atchley, Katy, Tx.,and Brian E. (Amanda) Milinski, Stafford, Tx., grandchildren, Samantha and Alexis Atchley and Samuel Milinski. sisters, Emily Bacon, Elkland, Pa., Katheryn (Jerry) King, Phoenix, Az., brothers Charles, Bath, NY, George (Evelyn), Knoxville, Pa. and Joseph (Beverly), Elkland, Pa. Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ernest, sister and brother in law, Phyllis and Frank Hulbert, brother in law, Otto Bacon and sister in law, Barbara Smith.
Friends are invited to call at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 Main St, Elkland, Pa. Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. and Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. where funeral services will follow Thursday at 2:00 pm. Pastor Ronald Doan offc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center, 2 Guthrie Drv. Corning, NY. 14830 or Care First Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY. 14870
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 18, 2019