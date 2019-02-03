|
Corning, NY - Lillian M. Tick, 77, of Corning, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Absolut Care in Gang Mills.
Lillian was born November 20, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Thomas Marshall and Helen McClean. She married Paul A. Tick on November 11, 1961.
In her professional life, she was a bookkeeper, working for Connor's Drug Store and later, WCBA radio.
No one was more dedicated to serving the Corning Community than she. Lillian was a past president of the Junior Women's Club and brought the fundraising extravaganza, 'The Follies', to Corning to raise money for scholarships. She went on to restructure the Corning Hospital Chapters, and became the first president of the new Corning Hospital Auxiliary. Who can ever forget the New Year's Ball, and later the Valentine's Ball, that she helped organize? These events raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Corning Hospital. She was also active with the Health Ministry of the Southern Tier.
For all of her volunteer work she was honored with a Jefferson Award.
Lillian is survived by her loving husband Paul, of Corning, daughter, Katherine (Randall) Anders of Alpharetta, GA., and grandchildren, Bailey (John) Meyne, Jackson Anders and Madison Anders.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Acly-Stover Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Corning Hospital Auxiliary.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 3, 2019