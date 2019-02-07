|
Lucille B. Willow, age 91, of Corning, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Lucille was born on March 8, 1927 in Painted Post, NY to Orson and Jesse (Brennan) Bronson. She was a graduate of Northside High in 1944 and married Willis "Punk" Willow in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Lucille was employed by Ingersoll-Rand Company, Painted Post for over 38 years and retired as an inventory supervisor. Through the years she enjoyed gatherings with the Ladies of the Class of 1944. She loved traveling to Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone, and the Tetons and had a love of all animals, especially dogs. She is a member of Grace Fellowship and enjoyed the friendships she developed through the years. Lucille's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very important, and they were a big part of her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Kay Schreiber of Danbury, CT, Anita (Anthony) Longo of West Haven, CT, and Marcia (John) Anthony of Corning; brother, Glenn Bronson of Canandaigua; grandchildren, Stephanie Schreiber, Suzanne (David) O'Sullivan, Russel Anthony, Allison Willow, and Adam Willow; great grandchildren, Brandon, Kayla, Sean, and Jason; several nieces and nephews; longtime caregiver, Rose Mensah. Lucille was predeceased by her son, Alan Willow, and a brother, Wendell Bronson.
Friends may call on Saturday, February 9th from 2 until 4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning.
Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Knoll Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Fellowship, 129 Cutler Avenue, Corning, NY 14830.
Lucille's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 7, 2019