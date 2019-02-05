|
Mary Emma (Cook) Wilcox, age 91, of Corning, NY died February 3, 2019 at Corning Hospital in Corning, NY. Mary was born June 9, 1927 in Breesport, NY.
Mary graduated from Breesport High School. She was married to Glen Wilcox and worked many years at Cooperative Extension in Elmira, NY.
In Mary's younger years, she played guitar and sang country music in various local establishments. She played in a band called "The Northern Drifters" for five years in the 60's and 70's, and she also played some piano for her own enjoyment.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Moore of Corning and Deborah Carl of Elmira, NY; brother, Lewis Cook of Horseheads, NY; nephews, Eric Cook and Daniel Cook; as well as grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Mary requested that there be no funeral gathering or ceremonies. Donations can be made, if desired, to Breesport Baptist Church, 1811 N. Chemung Road, P.O. Box B, Breesport, NY 14816.
Mary's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 5, 2019