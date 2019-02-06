|
|
Maurice H. Billings, age 90, of Bath, NY, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at home. He was born August 4, 1928 in Bath, the son of the late Harold and Myrtle (Dickinson) Billings. Mr. Billings served in the US Army and Army Reserves. He worked at Ingersoll Rand for many years and retired in 1992. He was a member of the Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173 and the V.F.W. Post 1470 in Bath. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle and was known as the neighborhood handyman.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Margaret (VanDame) Billings; two daughters, Sheryl Hoad and Kim (Randy) Hoad, six grandchildren and many great grandchildren, his brother Sonny (Molly) Billings and sisters, Martha Clealand, Darlene (Bob) Dodds and Erma Partridge. He was predeceased by his daughter Barbara Fitzwater, brother Walter Billings and sister Joyce Pryor.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath from 12:00-2:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial with military honors will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hammondsport, NY. Memorial's in his name may be made to a .
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 6, 2019