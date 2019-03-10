|
Norine Barnett, 46, of Beaver Dams, NY, passed unexpectedly on March 1st, 2019 at St. Vincent's Mercy Hospital in Toledo, OH with family by her side. She was born in Corning, NY on June 8, 1972, to James and Nora Carpenter Jr, now departed. Norine began her life's calling in the nursing profession as an LPN shortly after East High School and later graduated from Corning Community College 97' as a Registered Nurse. Her kindness, humor, and compassion touched many lives in her work and personal life. She would help anyone in need and was known to rescue stray animals or visit zoos & sanctuaries with her daughter. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, family gatherings, and taking her mother to the casino.
Norine is survived by her daughter Zaya Barnett of Indiana, PA, and brothers Kevin Carpenter (Maureen), Colin Carpenter (Tina), halfbrothers Dale Leonard (Penny), and Jerry Leonard (Mary). She cherished all of her nieces and nephews and loved planning events or parties for them on any occasion. She's also survived by her companion Clarkson Ryan and the father of her daughter Mike Barnett. Norine will be dearly missed by the numerous lives she touched, but the love, care, and memories she provided will live on forever.
Calling hours to celebrate her life will be held at the Emanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 149 W William St, Corning, NY from 10-1pm on March 16th, 2019. Flowers may be delivered prior to calling hours 8-10am or donations made to Norine's Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/norine.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 10, 2019