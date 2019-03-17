|
|
Norman E. Brush, age 86, of Bath, NY died peacefully at home on March 13, 2019. Norm was born and raised in Bath, NY the son of Gordon and Leatha (Marlatt) Brush. He was a graduate of Haverling Central School in Bath. Norm was a US Army Veteran who served in Korea during the Korean War. He was a very loyal and dedicated employee of Fagan's Inc. in Bath for 68 years, as an Appliance Technician, a Funeral Assistant and the man who would come to your home if any repairs were needed. He had a passion for airplanes, both flying and working on them. Norm was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for his 60 hours of volunteer work at the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum of Local History in 1996. He dedicated a total of twenty four years volunteering at the Curtiss Museum's Restoration Shop with his expertise in helping rebuild exhibits, numerous airplanes and OX-5 engines, using his mechanical abilities, taught to him by his Dad. Norm was also the recipient of The Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award for Fifty Years of Dedicated Service in Aviation Safety from the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration on September 19, 2009. He was the Past President and current Secretary for the OX-5 National Aviation Pioneers. Norm loved anything with an engine. He was an avid motorcyclist and snowmobiler and loved working on anything with a motor.
Norm was very active in the community and loved Bath. He was the Past President of Quota International of Bath, past Governor of the Loyal Order of Moose and member of the Snowflakes Snowmobile Club and the Boy Scouts. Norm was a 53 year member of the Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173 in Bath and Life Member of the V.F.W. Post 1470 in Bath. He was awarded the Louise Argentieri Memorial RSVP Volunteer of the Year in 2003 for his 202 hours of dedicated service. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle until October of 2018 and camping at Hickory Hill for 19 years. Norm believed you shouldn't waste time, and he always wanted to be productive everyday.
Norm was a loving husband, father, grandfather and special to all who knew him. He never knew a stranger. He is survived by his loving wife Angie (Potter) Brush of Bath, NY; children, Ronald (Shelly) Brush of Topeka, KS, Gary (Denise) Paul of Lindley, NY, Luann West (John Thompson) of Presho, NY and Terry Paul of Corning, NY; grandchildren, Shannon and Gracie Brush, Stephanie Paul, Heather Paul (Scott Carson), Kelly (Louie) DeLorenzo, Laura West (Jason Roark), R.J. (Nicole) West and Terry (Corrine) Paul, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Norm was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Waneta Brush and Marjorie McCaig, brother, Hib Brush and nephew Michael Brush.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Tuesday, March 19th from 12:00-2:00 and 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home and burial with military honors will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsdport, NY. Condolences may be offered at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 17, 2019