|
|
Raymond Leonard Putnam, 74, of Shallotte, NC passed into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
He was born May 15,1944, in Corning, N.Y., to the late Christine and Wilmot Putnam, and lived and worked there until he and JudyMae moved to Shallotte in Aug 1998.
He is survived by his adoring wife, the love of his life, Judy Mae Putnam; his children Rick (Deanna) Putnam, and Veronica Fialik; his grandchildren, Jocelyn Rae, Jessica, Amber and Jordan; and his little cat Emily.
Ray was a quiet gentle man who loved his family and friends with all his heart.
A celebration of his life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Breath of Life Ministries, 8148 Ocean Highway W, Sunset Beach, NC 28468.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422 or to Breath of Life Ministries 8148 Ocean Highway W, Sunset Beach, NC 28468.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 14, 2019