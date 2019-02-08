|
Robert David Holter Sr., age 85, of Corning, entered the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at home. He was born on September 12, 1933, in Berwick, Pennsylvania, (which he always called "God's Country"), and was the son of Alfred E. and Pauline (Dodson) Holter. He married Joan Palmer on June 28, 1958 at the South Corning United Methodist Church.
Robert was a veteran of the US Army serving as an MP in Japan during the Korean Conflict and he retired from Corning Inc. in 1996 following 44 years of service.
Robert was a proud blood donor, who donated 15 gallons over the years. He also loved word puzzles, spending time outdoors while enjoying all of God's creations, volunteering as an election worker, and playing Santa Claus for many local organizations. He always enjoyed making people laugh. Robert loved his family very much, especially enjoying time with the "little ones".
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan, children, Lynda Coots, Robert David (Charlotte Pickenpaugh) Holter Jr, Terri (Jim) Ketchum, Chris Holter Sr., Valory (Rodney) Robertson, and Timothy (Christy Oestreicher) Holter, siblings, Keith Holter Sr., Kathleen Pastorella, and Sadie Spath, grandchildren, Robert, Jordan, Leslie, Jeremy (Beth), Lindsey, Amber, Chris Jr., Joseph, Heidi, Garett, Esther, Chantel, and Abigail, great grandchildren, Grace, Zane, Benjamin, Emma, Alex, Evelyn, Chris III, Samuel III, Adelyn, Kaydynce, and Ryder, along with many extended family members and friends. Robert was predeceased by his siblings, Alfred E. Holter, Patricia Ferrera, Ian Holter, and Beverly Holter.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street, Corning, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and again on Monday from 12:00 pm (Noon) to 1:00 pm. A celebration of Robert's life will follow there at 1:00 pm.
Burial will be in Hope Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Robert volunteered countless hours to many local churches. Those wishing may make donations to the First Church of the Nazarene, 10242 Hamilton Road, Corning, NY 14830, First Baptist Church of Watkins Glen, 213 Fifth Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891, or the Caton Bible Chapel, 11297 Old Country Road, Corning, NY 14830
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 8, 2019