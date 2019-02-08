Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service
17 West Pulteney Street
Corning, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service
17 West Pulteney Street
Corning, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service
17 West Pulteney Street
Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holter Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David Holter Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert David Holter Sr. Obituary
Robert David Holter Sr., age 85, of Corning, entered the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at home. He was born on September 12, 1933, in Berwick, Pennsylvania, (which he always called "God's Country"), and was the son of Alfred E. and Pauline (Dodson) Holter. He married Joan Palmer on June 28, 1958 at the South Corning United Methodist Church.

Robert was a veteran of the US Army serving as an MP in Japan during the Korean Conflict and he retired from Corning Inc. in 1996 following 44 years of service.

Robert was a proud blood donor, who donated 15 gallons over the years. He also loved word puzzles, spending time outdoors while enjoying all of God's creations, volunteering as an election worker, and playing Santa Claus for many local organizations. He always enjoyed making people laugh. Robert loved his family very much, especially enjoying time with the "little ones".

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan, children, Lynda Coots, Robert David (Charlotte Pickenpaugh) Holter Jr, Terri (Jim) Ketchum, Chris Holter Sr., Valory (Rodney) Robertson, and Timothy (Christy Oestreicher) Holter, siblings, Keith Holter Sr., Kathleen Pastorella, and Sadie Spath, grandchildren, Robert, Jordan, Leslie, Jeremy (Beth), Lindsey, Amber, Chris Jr., Joseph, Heidi, Garett, Esther, Chantel, and Abigail, great grandchildren, Grace, Zane, Benjamin, Emma, Alex, Evelyn, Chris III, Samuel III, Adelyn, Kaydynce, and Ryder, along with many extended family members and friends. Robert was predeceased by his siblings, Alfred E. Holter, Patricia Ferrera, Ian Holter, and Beverly Holter.

Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street, Corning, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and again on Monday from 12:00 pm (Noon) to 1:00 pm. A celebration of Robert's life will follow there at 1:00 pm.

Burial will be in Hope Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Robert volunteered countless hours to many local churches. Those wishing may make donations to the First Church of the Nazarene, 10242 Hamilton Road, Corning, NY 14830, First Baptist Church of Watkins Glen, 213 Fifth Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891, or the Caton Bible Chapel, 11297 Old Country Road, Corning, NY 14830

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.