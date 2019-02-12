|
|
BATH, NY. | Sandra A. Pruden, 80, passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Steuben Centers. She was born in Perry, NY on August 29, 1938 the daughter of the late Ralph Ringer and Juanita Cooper Ringer.
She worked at Westinghouse in Bath, NY and was a Homemaker. She was a former member of the Auxiliary at the Prattsburgh Legion.
She loved crafts and bingo.
She was predeceased by her parents, 2 husbands Bernard Covell and Charles Pruden a sister Barbara and a brother Ronald.
She is survived by a sister Beverly Adam of Bath, NY., 2 brothers Terry (Susan) Ringer of Prattsburgh, NY, Danny (Brenda) Ringer of Troy, Texas, 9 Pruden step-children and 1 Potter step-son, many step-grandchildren and step- great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no services.
Memorials may be made in Sandra's memory to the Steuben Centers Activities Dept. 7009 Rumsey St. Ext. Bath, NY 14810.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 12, 2019