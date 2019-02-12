Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Pruden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra A. Pruden


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra A. Pruden Obituary
BATH, NY. | Sandra A. Pruden, 80, passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Steuben Centers. She was born in Perry, NY on August 29, 1938 the daughter of the late Ralph Ringer and Juanita Cooper Ringer.

She worked at Westinghouse in Bath, NY and was a Homemaker. She was a former member of the Auxiliary at the Prattsburgh Legion.

She loved crafts and bingo.

She was predeceased by her parents, 2 husbands Bernard Covell and Charles Pruden a sister Barbara and a brother Ronald.

She is survived by a sister Beverly Adam of Bath, NY., 2 brothers Terry (Susan) Ringer of Prattsburgh, NY, Danny (Brenda) Ringer of Troy, Texas, 9 Pruden step-children and 1 Potter step-son, many step-grandchildren and step- great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no services.

Memorials may be made in Sandra's memory to the Steuben Centers Activities Dept. 7009 Rumsey St. Ext. Bath, NY 14810.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.