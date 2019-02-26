|
|
Shirley J. Bateman, age 72, of Corning, NY died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
Shirley was born on August 24, 1946 in Elmira to Donald and Helen (Nichols) Pass. She graduated from Elmira Free Academy and Elmira Business Institute. She married Daniel Bateman on December 10, 1965 in Elmira. She worked for Elcor Health Services in Horseheads as a CNA but mostly loved being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Daniel; daughters, Melissa Bateman of Hornell, Bethany Bateman of Elmira, and Laura Bateman of Corning; son, Christopher Bateman of Corning; brother, Edward Pass of Johnson City, NY; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her son, Daniel Bateman, Jr., and her brother, David Pass.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 28th from 2-4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where services will follow at 4:00 PM. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Corning.
Memorial donations may be made to Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org.
Shirley's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 26, 2019