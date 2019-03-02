Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Stephen M. Grainda


1953 - 2019
Stephen M. Grainda Obituary
Stephen M. Grainda, age 65, of Corning, NY died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his apartment in Corning.

He was born on September 8, 1953 in Phillipsburg, NJ to Joseph and Margaret (Serfozo) Grainda, Sr.

He is survived by his wife Wendy; daughter, Katherine (Ryan) Phelps of Corning; sons, Nicholas Grainda of Horseheads, Michael Grainda of Daytona Beach, FL, and Zachary Grainda of Philadelphia, PA; two grandsons; several brothers and sisters.

Stephen's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 2, 2019
