Terry Lee Casbeer, age 59, of Savona, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was born on October 11, 1959 in Blossburg, PA, the son of Lowell and Janet (Youngs) Casbeer. He married Diane Taft on July 6, 2002.
He was employed by the ARC of Steuben County and he was a veteran of the US Navy. Terry enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time with family and he had a love of Eagles. He loved his dog, Fluffy and a his bird, Jerky.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Diane Casbeer of Savona, daughter, Jennifer (Andrew) Dean of Lansing, son, Chad (Miranda) Taft of Elkland, sisters, Patricia Byam of Campbell, Kathy (Rodney) Andrews of Romulus, Wendy (Brian) Bavisoto of Corning, and Janice (Gary Kieser) Casbeer of Savona, brothers, Gerald (Tammy) Casbeer of Elizabethtown, TN and Lowell (Myndi Mullany) Casbeer Jr of Corning, brothers-in-law, James (Gayle) Taft of Campbell and Richard Taft of Addison, sister-in-law, Barbara Casbeer of Rutledge, Tenn, grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary Lynch, Kenny and Troy Casbeer, and Carlton Dean of Lansing and Jada, Ryleigh, Willow, and Paisyn Taft of Elkland, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with extended family.
Terry was predeceased by his parents, Lowell and Janet Casbeer, brother, Donald Casbeer, brothers-in-law, Wayne Byam, Clinton Taft, Ralph Taft, Lyle Taft, Gordon Taft, and William Taft.
All are invited to attend a celebration of Terry's life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Elkland Moose, 102 East Main Street, Elkland from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 13, 2019