|
|
Thelma Palmer Hess Shaut, age 91, of Bath, NY died Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Steuben Center in Bath. She was born May 31,1927, in Bath, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Maude Platt Palmer. Thelma was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath where she had taught Sunday School years ago. She was a voracious reader and would most often accomplish one book a day. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Roger L. Shaut; children, Patricia Hess Houseknecht (Robert), Theodore 'Hank' Hess, Theresa Shaut Ruggles and Cathy Shaut Smith; grandchildren, Robert Houseknecht Jr. (Johanna), Melissa Houseknecht (Scott Lucas), Eric Hess, Kurt Hess (Krystal), Carrie Smith, Josh Ruggles and Heather Ruggles; great grandchildren, Adam Kushner (Sarah), Kelly Houseknecht, Kendall, Brayden, Peyton, Olivia, Karley, Hailey and Riley, great great granddaughter, Abby, her brother, Robert 'Bud' Palmer and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Palmer and sister Madeline 'Susie' Ritter.
"And Her Children Shall Rise up and Call Her Blessed"
At her request there will be no services. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 2, 2019