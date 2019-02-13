|
|
Thomas Lane Neally, age 61, of Campbell, NY died Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
Tom was born April 3, 1957 in Wellsboro, PA to John B. Neally and June Ball.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; sons, Lane and Michael; daughter, Nicole; his grandchildren; and siblings, Jeff, Steve, and Barb.
Tom was a hardworking, loving father, husband, and friend. He always gave his fullest of effort to be involved with his children's sporting and schooling events. After they grew up, he spent his free time with his grandchildren, visiting Michael, getting food with Nicole, and golfing with Lane; his three precious children. Anytime he would shop, he made certain to gather snacks that all of his family could enjoy and games that they could laugh about while playing.
Services will be held at the convenience of Tom's family. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to a in Tom's memory.
Tom's family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 13, 2019