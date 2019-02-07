Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
For more information about
Thomas Kellaway
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kellaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Kellaway


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas R. Kellaway Obituary
Early on the morning of 5 Feb 2019, Mr. Thomas R. Kellaway peacefully passed away at the age of 86. Born 30 July 1932, Tom lived most of his life in Savona and Campbell, NY with his wife Betty who preceded him to everlasting life. Mr. Kellaway served during the Korean War in the USCG. Always willing to help a neighbor Tom was also a happy soul, quick with a smile and a joke. Tom is survived by three children: Robert, Dorene and Lee. A memorial service for both Tom and Betty will be planned for later this year in Savona.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.