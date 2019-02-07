|
Early on the morning of 5 Feb 2019, Mr. Thomas R. Kellaway peacefully passed away at the age of 86. Born 30 July 1932, Tom lived most of his life in Savona and Campbell, NY with his wife Betty who preceded him to everlasting life. Mr. Kellaway served during the Korean War in the USCG. Always willing to help a neighbor Tom was also a happy soul, quick with a smile and a joke. Tom is survived by three children: Robert, Dorene and Lee. A memorial service for both Tom and Betty will be planned for later this year in Savona.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 7, 2019