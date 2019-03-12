|
|
Timothy J. Farrell, Jr., age 88, of Bath NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Bath VA. Timothy was born on June 25, 1930 in Canandaigua NY to Timothy and Ruth Farrell.
Tim was a graduate of Edison Tech High School in Rochester NY and enlisted in the US Navy immediately after graduation. He served during the Korean conflict from 06/25/1948-7/1/1952.
On June 11, 1955, he and Barbara Townsend were married at St. Ann's Church in Hornell NY. They eventually made their home in Bath, where they raised their family. Barbara preceded him in death on June 2, 2005, just days before their 50th wedding anniversary.
Tim joined the NYS Police in 1953 and retired as Zone Sgt. Troop E, Bath NY in 1977 with 24 years of service. He then went to work at Shirley's Lumber as a bookkeeper from 1978-1992.
Timothy is survived by his children, Tim Farrell of Bath, Karen (Ray) Kruger of Painted Post, Sue (Chet) Parulski of Bath, and Katie (Tim) Reed of Bath. His grandchildren, Melissa (Lantz) Wilson of Doyle CA, MacKenzie (Ryan) Krause of Big Flats, Morgan (Justin) Kemp of Corning, Tyler Reed (Cassandra Gleason) of Bath, Ryan Farrell (Katheryn Loucks) of Bath, Kelsey Farrell (Sam) of Dansville, Zachary McCann (Alexandria) of Savona and Courtney Parulski (Douglas Kessler) of Grand Rapids MI. His great grandchildren, Colton, Jameson, Levi, Reed, Violet, Lila, and Vivienne. His siblings Bill (Sandra) Farrell, Bob (Helen) Farrell, Patricia Farrell, and Dorothy Sloane, along with many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, and siblings Fred, Chuck, Shirley, and Tom.
Friends and family are invited to call at Fagans Funeral Home, Bath NY on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00. A funeral mass of christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. John Vianney Parish, St. Mary's Church, Bath NY. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont NY.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in his memory to Bath VA Palliative Care Unit, 76 Veterans Ave, Bath NY 14810 or St. John Vianney Parish, 32 E. Morris St., Bath NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 12, 2019