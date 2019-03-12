|
|
Wayne L. Bailey, 82, of Painted Post, NY, passed away March 9, 2019, at his home. He was born in Farmington Township, PA to Ernest and Marjorie (Learn) Bailey. His father married Mildred (Reynolds) Bailey after his mother's death.
Wayne graduated from Painted Post High School in 1955. He attended Oswego State and ultimately graduated from Williamsport Tech (now Penn Tech) with an Associate Degree in 1960. In 1994 he retired from Corning Glass (Charleroi, PA, Corning, NY locations) after 34 years as a wood pattern maker. Wayne also served a nine year tour of duty in the National Guard. He served as secretary for the Steuben County Federation of Conservation Club and Finger Lakes & Western New York Waterfowl Association, and as president of the Clarksboro Hunt Club, Degrasse, NY. He was a 56-year member of the United Church of Painted Post where he was an elder and deacon.
Wayne had a passion for Barbershop Harmony singing, and was a member with the Painted Post, Hornell and Elmira chapters, and president and district delegate for the Painted Post Arrowhead Chorus. He was active with the Harmony Explosion Camp, encouraging young people to sing. In 2010 he was named Seneca Land Barber Shopper of the Year. Wayne (Beetle) was a hunter and fisherman and in addition to Degrasse, enjoyed time in Millers Run, West Virginia, Seneca Lake and Snake River, Ontario, to name a few. He thoroughly enjoyed genealogy and traced his family tree back to 1590. Wayne liked to play cards: pinochle, euchre, cribbage, and solitaire.
He is survived by his wife, Helen (Mitchell) Bailey; daughters, Beth (Raymond) Thomas, and Amie (Mark) Reif; grandchildren: Grace and Grant Thomas, and Samantha, Calvin and Sarah Jordan Reif; sister, Lorraine Truax.
Calling hours will be Saturday, March 16 from 2-3 PM at United Church of Painted Post, 201 North Hamilton Street, where services will follow at 3:00PM. Burial will be in Nelson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Church of Painted Post, 201 North Hamilton Street, Painted Post, NY 14870 or designate to the Food Pantry of the same address.
Wayne's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 12, 2019