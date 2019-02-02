|
William Charles Mattison Jr., age 82, of Corning, NY passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers with his wife by his side. He was born in Corning, NY on September 2, 1936, the son of William C. and Pearla G. (Klock) Mattison Sr. He married Nettie Grace "Sis" Puryear on June 28, 1959 at the Caton Baptist Church.
Bill was a graduate of Corning Free Academy Class of 1956. He and his father started Mattison Trucking/Backhoe work in 1957. He was then called to serve his country in the Army from 1959-1962. Upon returning home, he continued with the family business and was proudly self-employed for over 50 years. Notably, he was superintendent of Hope Cemetery, and along with his wife, Nettie "Sis" they were the caretakers for 30 years starting in 1982.
While he was a dedicated and hard worker, he also enjoyed his leisure time at Lamoka Lake, hunting when he could and square dancing with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years: Nettie Grace "Sis" Mattison; son: William "Bill" (Tina) Mattison III of Elmira, NY; daughter: Sheila (Dana) LaFever of Beaver Dams, NY; brother: Winston "Wink" (Lila) Mattison of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Jessica Mattison, William Mattison IV, Austin LaFever, Diana LaFever, Harry Kandaras, Alexandria Kandaras, Nick Kandaras; nephew: Steven (Aida) Mattison of Corning, NY; niece: Brenda (Thomas) Avery of Waverly, NY.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by a daughter, Shelly Grace Mattison on July 14, 1963.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 East Pulteney Street, Corning, NY on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Tim Chamberlain officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Hope Cemetery, Corning, NY at 2:30pm.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 2, 2019