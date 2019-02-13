|
Anita White, age 53, of Union City passed away February 11, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Anita was born on January 17, 1966 in Coldwater, MI to Lawrence and Imogene (Marshall) Matson.
She graduated from Union City High School and went on to attend Kellogg Community College.
Anita married Curtis White on June 28, 1986 in Union City. They had 3 children and shared 36 loving years together (married 33 of those years). For 30 years, they raised their family in Climax, MI.
Anita managed multiple ventures and held jobs in several fields. By far her favorites, were managing a bakery, "Nita's Homemade Donuts" and the adult foster care homes. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafting. Anita also enjoyed shopping and buying gifts for her grandchildren. Spending time with her family was Anita's favorite thing to do. She loved talking on the phone and boating.
Anita was part of a Bunco group for several years, as well.
Anita is survived by her husband Curtis White of Union City; children, Ashley (Dallas) Hayes of Jacksonville, NC, Rossi (Brad) Loker of Vicksburg, and Curtis (Genny) White of Union City; grandchildren, Carson Hayes, Dayton Hayes, Angalynn Loker, Gracey Loker, and Alexis White; sisters, Linda (Lance Fraley) Scherry of Union City, and Kimberly Lord of IN; stepfather, Jim George of Union City; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Matson and Imogene Marshall; brother-in- law, Clayton White; mother-in-law, Vonde White; father-in-law, Archie White; and Vonde's significant other of many years, Jerry Johnson.
Visitation will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 Old US 27 North, Marshall Chapel on Feb 13, 2019 from 5-8 pm with family present to greet friends at that time. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on February 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bob Ward officiating.
Memorial contributions are requested to support those nurses who cared for Anita through certification, conferences and education: University of Michigan, Mott Hospital - 7W Mott c/o Janet Michoski, 1540 E Hospital Drive SPC4255, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-4255, Assistance with memorials is available at the Kempf Funeral Home, Marshall Chapel.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019