Beatrice Vanderpool, 89 of Tekonsha went to the angels on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her family.
A funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home from 4 – 7 p.m.
Beatrice was born January 1, 1930 to Roy and Mary Elizabeth (Perkins) Cole in Ivyton, KY. She married the love of her life, Malcolm Vanderpool on July 2, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 19, 1993. Beatrice was a hardworking woman. She worked as a hostess for Delta on a DC-9, which is how she met Malcolm. Beatrice also helped on the family farm and as a caregiver for Malcolm when he became disabled. On June 7, 1973, Beatrice received a Certificate for Outstanding Citizenship from the Michigan House of Representatives.
Beatrice was a woman of strong faith. She touched many lives during her 89 years. Beatrice never met a stranger and over the years helped and fed many who stumbled across her path. She was an avid country music fan, traveling to many concert venues with her daughter Mary including Branson and Buck Lake Ranch. Beatrice had an adventurous spirit, never afraid of doing something new. She will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit and her storytelling.
Mrs. Vanderpool is survived by her daughter Mary Vanderpool of Coldwater; her daughter-in-law Bonnie Vanderpool of Tekonsha; her brother Roy Cole, Jr. of Coldwater; her sister Ella Faye Williams of Mt. Pleasant; her good friend Susan Bowen; and many nieces & nephews who adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Malcolm Vanderpool; her son Malcolm R. Vanderpool in 2012; her brothers Woodrow, Eugene, Monroe, and Larry Cole; and her sisters Loretta Cole and Roberta Eaton.
Memorials may be directed to the Naomi Davis Shelter House or Coach Eby Youth & Family Center.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 2, 2019