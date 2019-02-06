|
Henry I. Rushlow, age 95, of Morristown, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare Systems.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church on Bethel Road. He also was a member of VFW Post 5266. Henry served the US Navy in the Pacific during World War II. One great thing he loved to tell was seeing the flag go up at Iwo Jima. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bernice Rushlow; and his parents.
Survivors include his son, Ronald (Dorsie) Rushlow; five grandchildren, Derric, Arend, Jason, Heidi, and Adam; 14 great-grandchildren.
Henry spent most of his life in Quincy, Mich., until his retirement and was a very active member of local churches in each community he lived in. He spent his life honoring and serving his Lord.
The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church 3030 Bethel Rd. Morristown, Tenn. 37813. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shane Johnston officiating. Military graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday,
Feb. 11, 2019 at Mt. Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nolichucky Baptist Association – God's Warehouse Ministries 304 Calvary Dr. Morristown, TN 37813.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019