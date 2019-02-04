|
Jacob "Jake" M. Haylett, 33, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 1, 2019 at home.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the church with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Jake was born July 12, 1985 in Sturgis to Tom and Sharon (Herman) Haylett. He was a graduate of Bronson High School. Jake married Kala M. Johnson on July 23, 2011 in Quincy.
He was employed as a truck driver for Branch County Road Commission for the past 2 years, but he mostly enjoyed his years farming.
Jake attended Lockwood Community Church. He was an extremely hard worker on everything he set out to do- there was no halfway with him. He enjoyed making people laugh, watching old westerns, being outdoors, hanging out with his friends, cutting wood, and huge bonfires. He loved his family and his dogs Dozer and Tuff of which Tuff was the ring bearer for their wedding. Jake will be especially missed for his selfless heart and willingness to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife Kala; his parents, Tom and Sharon Haylett of Coldwater; his father and mother in law, Davy and Carolynn Johnson of Union City; his siblings, Joshua (Valisha Laderach) Haylett of Angola, Indiana, Jeremiah (Marylauren) Haylett of Addison, Texas, Joy (Brandon Ellison) Haylett of Concord and Jared (Allison Clemens) Haylett of Coldwater; his brother in law, Andrew (Micayla) Johnson of Coldwater; his paternal grandparents, Jake (Cora Jean) Haylett of Bronson; his maternal grandmother, Joann Herman of Coldwater; his maternal grandmother in law, Marlynn Groholske of Leominster, Massachusetts; his paternal grandmother in law, Lorraine Finnerman Johnson of Sturgis; his 3 nieces, Alyssa Haylett Martin, Matilyn Cunningham and Kierstyn Johnson and his nephew, Jason Haylett Martin. Jake was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leonard Herman; his paternal grandparents in law, Horatio "H.N." and Evelyn Johnson and by his maternal great grandparents in law, Allen and Inez Irwin.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 4, 2019