Ken wanted his friends and family to take comfort in this adapted quote from DL Moody: "Someday you will hear that Ken McCloskey is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I have gone into the presence of God."
Kenneth James McCloskey was born in Macomb, Ohio on June 2, 1949 and went to be with Jesus on January 31, 2019.
Ken was a 1968 graduate of Southside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Upon graduation, Ken proudly served his country as an Army Combat Engineer from 1968 to 1971 which included a tour in Vietnam.
Ken was a long-standing member in The Church of the Nazarene both in Coldwater, Michigan and Pensacola, Florida. He will be missed greatly by both congregations, as well as by his friends at the YMCA of Pensacola.
Ken was a man who never met a stranger and who loved his family and friends deeply. Ken served Christ passionately. To know Ken was to love him and he will be missed immensely.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Milton and Ruth Jean McCloskey, and by the love of his life of 45 years, Kay Eileen McCloskey.
Ken is survived by his sister, Sue (Bill) Ruch of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother, Al (Barb) McCloskey of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his children, Todd (Adrianne) Miller of Coldwater, Michigan, daughter Christina (David) Rasler of Pace, Florida; and son, Matthew (Erin) McCloskey of Grove City, Ohio; and foster daughter, Belva Garner of Garner, North Carolina. Ken also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Jacob (January) Miller, Jeremy Rasler, Michael (Ashley) Rasler, Shania Rasler, Tiffany Rasler, Braydon McCloskey, Avery McCloskey, Coltin Haylett, Sterling Haylett, Blaine Haylett; 3 great grandchildren, MaKayla, Bryson, and Sara Kay, as well as by several nieces and nephews by whom he was greatly loved!
Burial Service will take place Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery with a Memorial Service Scheduled for Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Pensacola First Church of the Nazarene at beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Ken's name to the Pensacola First Church of the Nazarene. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 2, 2019