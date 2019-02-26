|
Lyle Dean Fry, 93, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Maple Lawn in Coldwater. He was born December 26, 1925 in Union Township to Merl and Phyllis Mary (Strong) Fry. Lyle married Hazel "Annette" Pierce in 1945 and she preceded him in death in 1957. He then married Josephine (Slaybaugh) Lett in 1958 and she preceded him in death in 1994.
He worked for 36 years at Crotty Corporation until his retirement in 1991. Lyle then went to work for Coldwater/Quincy Lawn Mower Repair. He was a member of Fourtowns Grange and enjoyed going to the casino, telling stories, doing "Fill Ins" and working on mowers.
Lyle is survived by his daughter, Karen (Ed) Christner of Whitehall, MI; sons, Duane (Sandy) Fry of Grand Rapids, William (Cindy) Fry of Coldwater and Frank Lett of Alvordton, OH; fourteen grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Hazel and Josephine; daughter, Janice (Fry) Payne and son, Donald Lett.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial open house for Lyle D. Fry will be held Sunday, March 17 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Pansophia Academy Gymnasium in Coldwater (52 Abbott Ave.). A private family interment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Quincy, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019