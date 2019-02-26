Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
(517) 639-5555
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pansophia Academy Gymnasium
52 Abbott Ave.
Coldwater, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle Dean Fry


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lyle Dean Fry Obituary
Lyle Dean Fry, 93, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Maple Lawn in Coldwater. He was born December 26, 1925 in Union Township to Merl and Phyllis Mary (Strong) Fry. Lyle married Hazel "Annette" Pierce in 1945 and she preceded him in death in 1957. He then married Josephine (Slaybaugh) Lett in 1958 and she preceded him in death in 1994.
He worked for 36 years at Crotty Corporation until his retirement in 1991. Lyle then went to work for Coldwater/Quincy Lawn Mower Repair. He was a member of Fourtowns Grange and enjoyed going to the casino, telling stories, doing "Fill Ins" and working on mowers.
Lyle is survived by his daughter, Karen (Ed) Christner of Whitehall, MI; sons, Duane (Sandy) Fry of Grand Rapids, William (Cindy) Fry of Coldwater and Frank Lett of Alvordton, OH; fourteen grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Hazel and Josephine; daughter, Janice (Fry) Payne and son, Donald Lett.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial open house for Lyle D. Fry will be held Sunday, March 17 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Pansophia Academy Gymnasium in Coldwater (52 Abbott Ave.). A private family interment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Quincy, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now