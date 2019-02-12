Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
Perry Mark "Fosz" Fosdick


Perry Mark "Fosz" Fosdick
1960 - 2019
Perry Mark "Fosz" Fosdick Obituary
Perry Mark "Fosz" Fosdick, 58 of Montgomery passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital after a courageous battle with his health.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Rev.
Heather Poiry of New Beginnings Church of Montgomery officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Perry was born April 11, 1960 to Lawrence and Mary (Maxey) Fosdick in Dowagiac, MI. He was an intelligent man. Fosz spent many years working in manufacturing as an engineer. Most recently he was a Project Leader at Basin Material Handling before having to retire due his health. On June 13, 1997, he married the love of his life, June Ostrander.
Fosz was a man of faith attending the United Brethren Church which is now the New Beginnings Church. On March 7, 2004 Fosz was baptized at church. His faith lead him to read the bible from cover to cover. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Fosz enjoyed spending time at the pond he created on the family home. He was a big fan of U of M, the Detroit Lions & Tigers. Fosz liked having animals around of all types, especially his dog Raven and a host of chickens, known as Foghorn Leghorn or the Cluck, Clucks. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Fosz will be remembered for his outgoing & funny personality along with his fondness for riddles.
Perry is survived by his wife of 21 years, June Fosdick; his mother Mary Fosdick of Dowagiac; his sons Bryan (Elizabeth Zion) Fosdick of Coldwater, Shawn (Melissa) Houtz of Coldwater, Chad (Ashley) Houtz of Angola, and Jordon Fosdick of Coldwater; his siblings Steve (Rose) Fosdick of Manistee, Sally (Don) Ball of Coldwater, Kim (Terry) Macklin of Quincy, Kris Worrell of Dowagiac, and Lori (Jimmy) Sikorski of Fremont; his grandchildren Emma, Ethan, Jacob, Mason, Jaxon, Marcus, Riley, Cadence, Myles, Madeline, Brielle, and Hazel; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Fosdick and his nephew Sam Worrell.
Memorials may be directed to the family or a . www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 12, 2019
