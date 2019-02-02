|
Ruby Berry passed away on January 30, 2019 at age 102. She was born on August 19, 1916 in Quincy, MI to Cora Irene (Dove) Sprout and William Earl Sprout Sr. She attended the Newton Country School and graduated from Quincy High School in 1935. She graduated from secretarial school and was employed at the Quincy Lumberyard, where she met Eddie Hodge. They were married in 1942 before he served in World War II. After the war they resided first at their home next to the Quincy Methodist Church, and then built their house on Gilead Lake, where Ruby would live for more than 50 years. After working as a secretary for the Quincy Schools, she worked with Eddie at Douglas Manufacturing Company in Bronson for many years. She loved to golf, fish, waterski, keep her yard clean, play Scrabble, attend fish fries with her lake friends, and visit with friends and neighbors. Her beloved Eddie passed away suddenly in 1975. She continued to work at Douglas for several years after his death. She married Vernon Berry in 1982. They lived life to its fullest, traveling to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and all over the United States; attending square dances where Ruby dressed in traditional dresses that she sewed herself; and playing cards and other activities with friends and family. She waterskied with grace on her 80th birthday, and then declared that she was through with waterskiing. Vernon passed away from cancer in 1999. Ruby was the best nurse he could have asked for. She moved to Drew's Place in 2011, where she was given outstanding care and was well-loved.
She was a lifelong member of the Quincy Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Hilda Fern Braatz, Alice Melissa Roberts, and Lila Esther Ferrell; and brother William Earl Sprout Jr. She is survived by eight nieces and nephews: Charles (Jan) Braatz, Sarah Jane Dunn, Judy Ruffner, Victor Braatz, Tom (Pam) Braatz, Jeffrey (Mary Grace) Braatz, Michael Roberts, and Carolyn Ferrell (Lorin Burgess). She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and their families.
Services will be held on Friday, February 8 at Dutcher Funeral Home, 440 West Chicago St., Coldwater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; the funeral will take place at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Pastor Jan Braatz will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Methodist Church, 32 West Chicago Street, Quincy, MI 49082; Drew's Place of Coldwater, 289 Perkins Street, Coldwater, MI 49036; or Southern Care Hospice, 1965 Boardman Road Suite B, Jackson, MI 49202.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Drew's Place for the commendable quality of care and tenderness that they provided to Ruby during the last years of her life. Southern Care Hospice also provided exemplary service.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 2, 2019