Shirley E. Bailey, 95, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Masonville Place.
The funeral service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Dave Pierce from the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2018 from 3-7 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Shirley was born February 21, 1923 in Sidney Twp., MI to Lyndon and Maren (Christoffersen) Noah. She married Maurice Gordon (M.G.) Bailey on December 10, 1949 in Angola, IN.
He preceded her in death on May 31, 1989.
Shirley studied pre-nursing at Grand Rapids Junior College, received her diploma from the Community Hospital School of Nursing in Battle Creek and attended Wayne State University. She was a Registered Nurse and instrumental in the growth of the healthcare industry in Branch County. Shirley began her career in 1945 as an OB Nurse at the Community Health Center. She left the hospital to work at the Coldwater State Home, where she was Nursery Supervisor then the Assistant Director of Nursing. While at the State Home, Shirley authored the first in-service program for psychiatric attendants that later became approved by the State of Michigan. In 1962, Shirley returned to the Community Health Center, where she was Director of Nursing for many years.
Recognizing the shortage of nurses at that time, she established the South Central Michigan School of Practical Nursing in Coldwater.
In 1969 she became the Assistant Administrator and served as the Hospital Administrator for the last year of her career, retiring in 1984.
Shirley's dedication to healthcare inspired her to reinstate her nursing license at the age of 83, making her the oldest practicing RN in Michigan.
She was instrumental in opening the Presbyterian Free Health Clinic, where she devoted much of her time for many years.
Shirley was actively involved in many organizations within the community. She served on the Red Cross Board, the Republican Party, the Tibbits Board, earning a lifetime membership and the County Planning Commission on Health Resources.
She served 18 years on the BISD, several of those years as president, and was instrumental in the creation of the Branch Area Career Center. Shirley held many leadership positions with the Branch-Hillsdale District Nurses Association and the Michigan Nurses Association. She was a charter member of the Coldwater Altrusa club, helping to establish the club in 1982.
She served on the board and as President of Altrusa more than once, achieving Emeritus status. Shirley's dedication to her community earned her the Coldwater Exchange Club's Book of Golden Deeds Award in 1986, Republican of the Year in 2002 and Citizen of the Year in 2013.
Shirley enjoyed gourmet cooking, hosting fabulous dinner parties, writing limericks, reading and playing cards.
She also enjoyed gardening, shopping and cheating on her golf score any chance she could. Shirley was a woman of substance.
She had a huge heart for others and loved to give of herself, for anything she believed in.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Marece Hutchison, Genelle (John) Welch all of Coldwater, her grandchildren Kyle (Mandy) Hutchison - active duty US Army, Jenna (Derek) Mathieu of Kalamazoo, Evan (Courtney) Hutchison of Sturgis, Marissa Welch of Coldwater, Asher (Samantha) Welch of Coldwater, her great grandchildren Brayden, Brody, Braxley Hutchison, Blake, Emmett Mathieu, Paityn Modert, Trig Hutchison and Piper Welch. Her niece and God Child Karma (Rick) Weiers of McCormick, SC, great nephew Ryan (Sara) Weiers and their children Asher and Maren of Charlotte, NC. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son and daughter- in-law Dean and Dana Bailey, her sister and brother-in-law Cecile and William Thomas and nephews Gary and Richard Thomas.
Memorials may be directed to the Shirley Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019