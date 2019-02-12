|
Niantic - Alfred W. Acker, Jr. died peacefully at home Feb. 9, 2019, Al was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Hartford to Alfred W. and Edith (Anderson) Acker and raised in West Hartford. After completing Naval OCS, he served on active duty until 1957 and was honorably discharged as a Lt in 1967.
Al is survived by his wife, Judy and sons, Bruce and Jeffrey Acker.
A celebration of Al's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 9 at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by burial of his ashes in St. John's Memorial Garden. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fulton - Theroux Funeral Home.
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2019
