Waterford - Annaliesa Radomski, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2019.



She was born in Heerlen Netherlands on Aug. 8 1955, the daughter of Joseph Radomski and Anna Ferrera.



Annaliesa attended Valley Regional High school in Deep River, Conn. and recently was working with Carelot Children's Center for about 8 years. She had many years with other local daycares as she loved children like they were her own.



She lived in Waterford for many years. She enjoyed time at the beach spending time with her grandkids, shopping with her girls, and just tried to live life to the fullest.



There are no words to say how much she will be missed but we can always remember her as a loving mom, Oma, sister, companion or best friend.



She is survived by her two daughters: Rebecca Stefanelli and husband Gerald, of East Lyme. Rachel Branch and husband Ricky Branch, of Uncasville, and three grandchildren: Anthony & Calla Stefanelli and Madison Branch. She is survived by one brother Marty Radomski and wife Molly of Deep River, and one sister Theresia Hickey and husband Steve of North Carolina. She is also survived by her Lifelong love Bob Prentice and his daughter Tina Prentice Mell.



She is predeceased by her mother Anne Ferrera on Jan. 20, 2019.



Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday in Fountain Hill Cemetery, Deep River at 10 a.m.



Condolences may be shared on Annaliesa's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary