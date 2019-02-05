Groton - Anne R. Kennedy, 81, of Groton, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Pendleton Healthcare in Mystic. She was born April 20, 1937, in Trepassey, Newfoundland. She is predeceased by her common-law husband, Alfred Sebastian, her parents William and Josephine (Molloy) Kennedy, and her siblings, Edward, Regina, Rita, James, Margaret, and Albert.



She leaves with fond memories: her brother William and her sister Mary, her son William Clarence Sebastian Sr., and her daughter Jennielee Julia Sebastian. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William Clarence Sebastian Jr., PJ-Elijah Robert Sebastian, Jaden Michael Sebastian, Willa-Skyy Anneliese Sebastian, Justin Liam Brisson, Maryanne Louise Ward, Marilyn Anne Cook, Renata Chasity Cook, Angela Marie Unruh, Manuel Louis Sebastian, Janea Julia Sebastian, and Steven Christian Padgett; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by the Eastern Pequot Tribe and the Mashantucket Tribal Nation.



A funeral service will be held in the spring. Donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360 in appreciation for their excellent services. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic Downtown Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary