|
|
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE In Loving Memory Of ANTHONY "Ant" PASHALIS Feb. 8, 1985 - Oct. 11, 2013 If Roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Son's arms And tell him they're from me. Tell him we love and miss him, And when he turns to smile, Place a kiss upon his cheek And hold him for awhile Of all the special gifts in life However great or small To have him for our Son Was the greatest gift of all HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANT LOVE YOU FOREVER XOXO Mom, Dane and Family
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2019