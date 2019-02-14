|
|
|
NORWICH-Anthony "Tony" St. Germain, 78, of Norwich, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2019, at Backus Hospital. Born May 3, 1940, Tony was the son of the late André and Rita (Legare) St. Germain.
Tony proudly served in the U.S. Navy, then retired after 30 years of service from Pfizer Corp.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Sacred Heart Church, 156 Providence St., Taftville, CT 06380, with Military honors.
A private burial ceremony will be held at a later date.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More