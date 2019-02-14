Norwich - Tony (Antonio) Domingo Lorenzo, aged 87, of Norwich, passed into eternal life Feb. 9th, 2019 after a short illness. Tony's life began in New York City Jan. 21, 1932, to the late Antonio Cruz and Ivy Washington Lorenzo.



Tony was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. After that, he found his niche in life as an electronic technician. He worked for the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard in N.Y. until its closing. He moved his family to Oakdale after finding a job with the Naval Underwater Systems Center in New London, where he eventually retired June 3rd, 1988.



Tony enjoyed playing and watching golf (especially Tiger Woods) and was an avid New York Giants fan, who was often found watching football Sunday afternoons, surrounded by family. He was also a trivia buff, loved history, military documentaries, westerns, fishing, crabbing, figuring out word puzzles and, mostly, loved being surrounded by his growing family. Tony's all-time favorite hobby was taking photos at family functions; his DSLR was always close by, ready to snap the next shot.



Tony is pre-deceased by brothers, Errol and Ivan Lorenzo. He is survived by the love of his life of 65 years, Agatha (Aggie) Pinkston Lorenzo of Norwich; his siblings, Irving and wife, Mary Lorenzo, Erene Lorenzo Yamashita, and Lucy Lorenzo, all of N.Y.; his five children, Jeanette Lorenzo of Norwich, Tony and his wife, Stephanie Lorenzo of Norwich, Kevin and his wife, Cheryl Lorenzo of Colchester, Robert and his wife, Monique Lorenzo of Oakdale, and Lisa and her husband, Joe Consolini of Gales Ferry; eight grandchildren; nine great-grands and step-grands; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15th, 2019, at Church and Allen Funeral Service, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. Family and friends of the Lorenzo family are welcome to come and celebrate the life of Tony D. Lorenzo. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .