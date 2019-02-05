Mystic - Arthur O. Paul Sr., 93, of Mystic, passed away unexpectedly, at his home of over 55 years February 2, 2019. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II as a Seargeant in the European theatre. After his military service, he returned home to marry Rose Greene and begin his family.



Rose and Arthur went on to have five children, Arthur O Paul Jr, Stephen B. Paul Sr. of Groton, Linda S. Paul of Groton, Gary L. (Denise) Paul of Ledyard and Laura R. Boudah of Uncasville. His love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was never doubted and felt by all. Arthur's most cherished possession was the time spent and memories made with those he loved. He had a way of making everyone he came in contact with feel like they were special and important. He was an avid stock car race fan and especially loved watching his grandson, Jeffrey, race in the many divisions throughout his racing career.



Arthur founded the original Paul's TV in Pawcatuck, in 1945, Paul's TV in Westerly, R.I. and later Paul's TV in Groton, which closed its doors in 2017. Arthur joined the Grace Baptist Church in Groton in 2003, where he attended faithfully each and every Sunday.



He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and his buddy, Sam the cat. He will be sorely missed by all and his legacy will live on through all the lives he has touched. A memorial service will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Grace Baptist Church, 256 North Road, Groton CT. Donations in his memory may be made to the Grace Baptist Church. Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary