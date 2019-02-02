Pawcatuck - Buffy Rogers, 72, of Pawcatuck, Conn. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Tomas Roderick Rogers, I. Born in Westerly, R.I. on Jan. 10, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Gerald J. and Phyllis Mae (Brown) Watts.



Buffy grew up on Greenhaven Rd. in Pawcatuck and graduated from Stonington High School. She went on to enjoy her work as a Para-Educator for the Westerly Public Schools. Buffy's strong faith was always an important part of her life and she cherished her time as a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Westerly.



Helping others was also a big part of Buffy's life. She volunteered for the American Red Cross, was an American Red Cross Platinum Donor, and has done so for many years on a weekly basis. In support of the Red Cross, in 2005 she traveled to help those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. Locally, she assisted with building homes for Habitat for Humanity.When she wasn't working or volunteering, she enjoyed reading, along with trying her hand at a multitude of various activities, such as knitting stockings for all the grandchildren, gardening, kayaking, and partridge hunting just to name a few. Though not always successful at many of the activities she tried, she knew what she loved, and she definitely gave it her best effort. Perhaps her greatest skill was that of "babysitter extraordinaire" to all of her grandchildren, often meeting her own kids at the door with "why are you home so early?" Buffy was definitely not a quiet person. She was full of life and lived every day to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She leaves behind her children An'drea Flynn and her husband Benjamin of Manchester, Conn., Alison Rogers and her husband Matthew Alu of Westerly, Matthew Rogers and his wife Ashley of Mystic, Conn.; her grandchildren Madigan Flynn, Kaiden Flynn, Foster Flynn, Maizy Alu, Meadow Alu, Addyson Rogers, Tomas Rogers, II, and Charles Rogers. She is also survived by her siblings Brian Watts and his wife Rosana, Linda Bates and her husband Carl, and John Watts and his wife Carolyn, along with several nieces and nephews. She also touched the lives of many special people including her best friend Trevor Fischer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Buffy's name to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org/local/connecticut/ways-to-donate (check the "in memory of" box) or send to: American Red Cross Connecticut Chapter, PO Box 37889, Boone, IA 50037-0839.



Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February, 6, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



