Niantic - Carol Ann Libby, 72, of Niantic passed away on Feb. 7, 2019.



She was born on Nov. 6, 1946 in Derby, Conn., and was the daughter of the late Louis J. and Antoinette (Witkowski) Karwaski.



Carol moved with her family to Niantic in 1978 and began her employment of 39 years with the Town of Waterford in the planning and development department.



Carol was a dedicated employee and loved her job, but her most important and treasured role was being a Mother and Grandmother. Carol devoted her life to her family and is survived by her two sons whom she loved immeasurably, David Libby of Niantic and Shane Libby, and his wife Sophie of East Lyme. She was a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren whom she completely adored, David, Dorianne and Nina Libby and three bonus grandchildren Brielle, Bailee and Blaize. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Barbara Bostwick and brother in law Bob Bostwick. She is survived by her niece Laura Bostwick and nephew Edward Bostwick. Carol cherished her two precious pugs, Bowser and Shyanne who will miss her tremendously. She was so loved by her family and will be forever missed.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb .16 at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New England Pug Rescue, newenglandpugrescue.org



To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com