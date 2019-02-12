Home

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Burial
Following Services
Union Cemetery
North Stonington, RI
Carrol Wilson Miner


Carrol Wilson Miner Obituary
North Stonington - Carrol Wilson Miner, 91, of North Stonington, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Born Jan. 20, 1928 on the family farm in North Stonington, he was the son of the late Maurice C. and Lucy P. Miner.

Carrol spent his entire life on the family farm in North Stonington. For the last several decades, he and his late brother George – and later their sons – ran the farm as the G&C Miner Farm.

Carrol was a life- long member and Past Master of the North Stonington Grange. In his younger years he was active in 4-H. He graduated from NFA.

Carrol will be remembered for always being quick with a laugh, a hard and tireless worker, big smile, and he was still riding a tractor and raking hay past his 90th birthday…]

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth (Blake) Miner; daughter, Marilyn Morris (Steven) of North Stonington; son, Orrin Miner of North Stonington; daughter, Mildred Moreash of Plainfield, and daughter Dulcie Ilgenfritz (Chuck) of West Kingston, R.I.; grandchildren, Mindy and Danial Morris, Allison and Jonathan Henson and Jessica, Sarah and Alex Ilgenfritz; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Helen J. Henson and son-in-law, Mark Henson [and by his brothers Maurice and George].

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery in North Stonington. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2019
