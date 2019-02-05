Mystic - Charles Clark Maxson, 85 years old, of Mystic passed away Jan. 31, 2019, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born in Westerly, R.I. to the late Charles DeLoss Maxson and Dorothy Bessie (Clark) Maxson. He attended Westerly High School, Vermont Academy, and the University of Vermont. On July 7, 1956, he was married to Margaret (Leonard) of Brandon, Vt.



Charlie devoted his life to service, love of family, faith, and quality of character. He was a pilot in the Airforce flying the KC-97 tanker aircraft which refueled B52 bombers for the Strategic Air Command. Upon completion of his military service in 1961, he went to work for The Travelers Insurance Co. for 30 years retiring in 1991. He was a deacon at the Union Baptist Church in Mystic, where he also held various offices. He was an organizer, Incorporator, Charter Member, and past President of the Mystic River Ambulance Assoc. He was an EMT and CPR instructor and for years taught CPR to students at the Fishers Island School. He was a Life Member of the Mystic Hook and Ladder, serving 50 years and holding positions of Secretary, Treasurer, and Trustee. In 2003, he was named Firefighter of the Year. He served 13 years on the Executive Board of the Mystic Fire District. He served in several capacities with the Boy Scouts of America. In 2004 he received the Secretary of State's Public Service Award.



Charlie started in Masonic Life in Franklin Lodge#20, Westerly, R.I., being raised to Master Mason in 1958. He became a 33rd Degree Mason in 1999, and was installed as the Most Excellent Grand High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons of Connecticut in 2003. He was elected as Grand Treasurer for the Grand Lodge of Connecticut in 2005. Charlie was also very active in Masonicare holding positions on the Board of Directors, Board of Trustees, and Executive Committee. In 2017, the Activity Room at Masonicare of Mystic was dedicated in his name.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Joan Grinnell of Charlestown, R.I., sister-in-law Mary Leonard of Modesto, Calif.; and children Marnie and Jeffrey Willoughby of Pine Bluff, Wyo, Clark DeLoss and Andrea Maxson of Old Saybrook, and Gail and Russell Musante of Mystic. He is survived by eight grandchildren; Russell and Mallory Musante, Hillary, Victoria, and Charlie Maxson, Jessica Burton, Erica Poelma, and Jason Willoughby, four great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



The family will greet relatives and friends at a service and reception 11:00 on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Masonicare of Mystic on Clara Drive in Mystic, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019