|
|
|
MYSTIC - Charles Clark Maxson, 85, of Mystic passed away Jan. 31, 2019, after a tough battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 63 years, Margaret (Leonard) Maxson.
His family will greet relatives and friends at 11:00 Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019, The service and reception will be at Masonicare of Mystic on Clara Drive in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More