Oakdale - Courtland R. Brown, Sr., 74, formerly of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.



He was born at home in Cheverie, Nova Scotia, Canada, the son of the late Burton and Harriet (Spearing) Brown.



With family "Court" moved to Waterford in 1950 making it his home. At the age of 16 he obtained his U.S. Citizenship. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1962. Court owned and operated Court Trucking, selling his business in 1980. He worked as a heavy equipment operator retiring from B & L Construction of Old Saybrook at age 70.



Court was united in marriage to Judith Ellen Perry on September 8, 1984 at Lakes Pond Baptist Church in Waterford in which he was a member for 18 years. Relocating to Oakdale he became a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.



In addition to his beloved wife Judith of 34 years, Court is survived by three sons, Courtland, Jr. (Debbie), Jeffrey (Maggie) and Jared (Allie); four grandchildren, Courtland III, Michaela, Anthony, and Olivia; and one great-grandchild Everly; brothers Rodney (Dutchy), David (Cindy); and his sister Carol Rouisse.



He was predeceased by an infant daughter Denise, infant son Christian, sister Marlene Rouisse, brother LeRoy Brown, and his first wife Judy Delgrosso.



Court was a faithful hardworking family man. His God and family meant everything to him. Having battled cancer for 19 years the battle is over and there is no more pain. We will miss him and look forward to reuniting with him in Heaven.



His family would like to thank Center for Hospice Care and his compassionate nurse Cindy for all of their care and support.



A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. at Lakes Pond Baptist Church, 1144 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Burial is private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street is assisting the family with the arrangements.