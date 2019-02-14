|
Groton - Dale A. Bingaman II, 52, of Groton, passed away at home Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
He was born July 6, 1966, in Great Lakes, Ill., the son of Dale A. and Barbara (Bussler) Bingaman.
Dale graduated from Ella T. Grasso Technical High School and went on to work as a welder for several construction companies: A to Z Corp, HHS Mechanical, and Centerline Pipe and Welding.
Services are incomplete. A full obituary with service information will appear in the Friday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 14, 2019
