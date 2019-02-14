Home

Daniel Emmett Eldridge


Daniel Emmett Eldridge Obituary
Waterford - Daniel Emmett Eldridge, 61, of Waterford, died Feb. 9, 2019, at Harrington Court in Colchester.

He was born in New London July 20, 1957, the son of Emmett and Arlene McCue Eldridge. He was a graduate of Grasso Technical School, and served in the United States Air Force. He had been employed as an auto mechanic prior to his illness.

He is survived by his mother, Arlene of Waterford; a son, Daniel of Seymour; a sister, Karen Barnes of Penacook, NH.; Nephew, Alex Bonds; Niece, Fallon Bonds; and four grandchildren, Vinnie, Faith, Nicko and Diana. He leaves behind his cousin David Bourque and his best friend, his dog Freeda. He was predeceased by father Emmett and his son Justin.

Calling hours are from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery on a later date.
Published in The Day on Feb. 14, 2019
