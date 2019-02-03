|
Pawcatuck - Debra Ann (Burtchell) Manzi, 63, of Pawcatuck died at home after a long battle with cancer on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Donald Manzi.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following visitation at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Ledyard.
Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2019
