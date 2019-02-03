Oakdale - Derrick Tyler Yovino, 21, entered eternal life on Jan. 31, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. He was born on Oct. 20, 1997, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. He will continue to always be the precious son of Jessica Charlene Arner and Ronald Scott Arner of Oakdale.



Derrick's life will forever live on in his loving parents; sister, Kailey Elizabeth Arner; brother, Jamie Dean Arner; grandparents, Cyril and Frances Longton of Oakdale, and Ronald and Helen Arner of Waterford. He will also forever live on in more than a dozen loving aunts and uncles, as well as many cousins and friends.



Derrick attended Montville Public Schools in the special education program until he was 14 years old. At 15, he attended Oak Hill School in New Britain until he was 20 years old.



His favorite activity was music. The sound of a guitar would always create beautiful smiles and such amazing laughter. Derrick very much enjoyed watching his sister dance around and sing to him. He enjoyed going for walks and racing down the halls. It was always the little things that just brightened up his whole world. His smile would always light up the room and his hearty laugh was incredibly contagious.



Derrick made such an impact on so many that were a part of his life. He was more than just precious, he was purely joyful and always incredibly happy. He taught many how to love unconditionally without saying a word. He showed us how to open our hearts without fear. He was so enjoyable, and he is still so incredibly loved by many.



He is deeply missed by many that love him so dearly. There will not be a day that goes by that his memory will not be weighing deeply in our hearts. Rest in peace our sweet darling angel.



Derrick's family will receive friends for memorial calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Montville, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville, CT 06382. A private burial ceremony will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial donations in Derrick's honor may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Eastern Connecticut, 42 Norwich Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375. Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary