New London - Dianne Sophia Tsitsianopoulos Maddox passed peacefully with her family by her side after a brief battle with cancer.



She was born and raised in Lowell Mass., and moved to New London when she was 21.



She worked at F&F Distributors in New London for almost 25 years. She also tended bar at the Montville Polish club for that same 25 years. Dianne was full of life and mischief, with a hearty laugh and a ready smile. Dianne's passion was fashion. She spent a lifetime advising what to wear and sharing her sense of flair.



She was recently predeceased by her beloved Mother, Carole Tsitsianopoulos.



She is survived by her loving husband Jason Maddox of New London; her devoted father Michael Tsitsianopoulos, her dear sister Dorianne Alexandropoulos, dear brother James Tsitsianopoulos, all of Dracut, Mass.; Her dear sister Estelle and husband Joel Mutchler of Porter, Texas; she also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many in-laws who all loved her dearly. She also leaves behind her extended Polish Club family.



The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of L & M Hospital for their outstanding care of Dianne.



In accordance with Dianne's wishes, there will be no services, but a celebration of life. As she said, "I don't want a funeral, throw a party!" In line with that, we will celebrate her life from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Montville Polish Club on Sat. Feb 9, 2019. Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary