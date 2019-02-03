Groton - Edward Bridgman, 75, of Groton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.



He was born on Oct. 26, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of Robert L. and Margaret (Otterbeck) Bridgman.



Ed served in the United States Navy and later went on to work at Electric Boat as an inside machinist. He also had a love of the ocean and was a professional fisherman.



He was married to Carol Bridgman. She survives him.



Besides his wife Carol, Edward is survived by his daughter Penny Donahue, his son Edward J. Bridgman, Jr., six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brothers James L. Bridgman, William F Bridgman, Leonard J. Bridgman, and Christopher C. Bridgman; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his son Scott Bridgman and his brother Robert A. Bridgman.



Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to CT Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375. Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary