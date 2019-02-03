Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Edward Bridgman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home
310 Thames Street
Groton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bridgman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bridgman


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Bridgman Obituary
Groton - Edward Bridgman, 75, of Groton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of Robert L. and Margaret (Otterbeck) Bridgman.

Ed served in the United States Navy and later went on to work at Electric Boat as an inside machinist. He also had a love of the ocean and was a professional fisherman.

He was married to Carol Bridgman. She survives him.

Besides his wife Carol, Edward is survived by his daughter Penny Donahue, his son Edward J. Bridgman, Jr., six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brothers James L. Bridgman, William F Bridgman, Leonard J. Bridgman, and Christopher C. Bridgman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Scott Bridgman and his brother Robert A. Bridgman.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to CT Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now