Groton - Elizabeth Ann Collins, 57, of Groton, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



She was born in New London Nov. 10, 1961, the daughter of Thomas Russell Collins and Patricia May (Alger) Sherman. She attended school in Montville and Ledyard, and had been manager of the XtraMart in Westbrook for several years.



She is survived by two sons, Jeremy Sherman of Groton, Jeffery Smith of Gales Ferry; a daughter Christine Mosley of Groton; a brother Russell Collins of Groton; three sisters, Paulette Widener of Long Island, Susan Collins of Vermont, and Katherine Hagin of Minnesota. She has six grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Anthony Collins.



Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Thomas L. Neilan & sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Jordan Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Collins' memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary