Mystic - It is with great sadness that the family of Ellen (Rogers) Oliver, announces her passing after a courageous fight with her illness. Ellen passed on February 7, 2019 at the age of "29". She was a lifelong resident of Mystic.



For most of her adult life Ellen, was "adorned" as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother; sister, auntie, cousin, and friend. She will be forever remembered by her husband, Manuel; children, Carlene (Brian), Jeffrey (Amber), Brian (Julie), Ken, and Karol; step-children, Joan & Lee; her sisters, Clara, Maggie and Mary, as well as by her numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; niece and nephews and her dear friends.



Ellen loved life. She loved her bowling leagues and gave her all, even after her disease took away her ability to bowl, it never took away her drive. She always had a joke, or a t-shirt, or even a pair of socks to make people smile. She was fearless when fighting her disease. She will be missed by all.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 followed by a service at 4 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Her burial will be private following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice of SECT. Published in The Day on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary