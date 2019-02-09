Niantic - Elric John Nelson, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019.



He was born in New Haven, Conn. on Dec. 24, 1935 to the late Reginald John and Helen (Rourk) Nelson. After graduation from Wilbur Cross High School in 1954, he joined the Air Force. When he returned to New Haven he attended the University of New Haven- Class of 1962, where he majored in electrical and industrial engineering.



On Jan. 27, 1962, he was united in marriage to Trudy (Lloyd) Nelson at St. Mary Church in Newport, R.I. Elric went on to UCONN to obtain a Master's Degree in Electrical engineering. He was principal engineer at the Electric Boat Company in Groton.



He leaves behind his wife Trudy and three children- Sons Timothy Nelson (Ziony) of St. Petersburgh, Fla., and his children Shannon and Eric of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla.; Thomas Nelson (Stacey) of Mechanicsville, Va., and their children Zoe and Kyra; daughter Lisa Handfield (Robert) and their son Andrew of East Lyme. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Leonard and sister Ursula. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews and a grandnephew.



Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home on 48 Grand St., Niantic., and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.on Monday in St. Joseph Church. Interment will be in St. Columbus Cemetery in Middletown, R.I. privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 37 Squire St., New London, CT 06320; or to Center for Hospice Care, 179 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360. Condolences may be shared on Elric's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary